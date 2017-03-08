Pa. Auditor General: Time To Legalize Marijuana

/in /by

The idea of legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania for recreational use, like other states, is growing among citizens and state officials.

Pa. Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale is a proponent and cites several reasons for legalizing marijuana, which is already legal in the state for medical use.

“A number of states are brining in a lot of revenue, among them, Colorado. There are myths for not legalizing marijuana, including claims that it will cause more teens to use marijuana. It’s proven to be a myth, because in some states teen usage went down.”

Depaquale, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday morning, says, legalizing marijuana would be a job creator and add hundreds of millions of dollars to the budget.

Related posts:

  1. Author: Roosevelt Took Charge After Japanese Attack
  2. Prominent Lansdale Attorney Weighs in on Cosby Hearings
  3. Pa. Joins Multi-state Suit Against Six Drug Companies
  4. A New Year’s Tradition on The Schuylkill River
  5. Toll Hike on The Pa. Turnpike
  6. Time Running Out For Towamencin Twp. Pool