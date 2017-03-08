http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-03-08 09:51:342017-03-08 09:51:34Pa. Auditor General: Time To Legalize Marijuana
Pa. Auditor General: Time To Legalize Marijuana
The idea of legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania for recreational use, like other states, is growing among citizens and state officials.
Pa. Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale is a proponent and cites several reasons for legalizing marijuana, which is already legal in the state for medical use.
“A number of states are brining in a lot of revenue, among them, Colorado. There are myths for not legalizing marijuana, including claims that it will cause more teens to use marijuana. It’s proven to be a myth, because in some states teen usage went down.”
Depaquale, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday morning, says, legalizing marijuana would be a job creator and add hundreds of millions of dollars to the budget.