Pa. Auditor General: Time To Legalize Marijuana

The idea of legalizing marijuana in Pennsylvania for recreational use, like other states, is growing among citizens and state officials.

Pa. Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale is a proponent and cites several reasons for legalizing marijuana, which is already legal in the state for medical use.

“A number of states are brining in a lot of revenue, among them, Colorado. There are myths for not legalizing marijuana, including claims that it will cause more teens to use marijuana. It’s proven to be a myth, because in some states teen usage went down.”

Depaquale, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday morning, says, legalizing marijuana would be a job creator and add hundreds of millions of dollars to the budget.