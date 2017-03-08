Towamencin Twp. Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Towamencin Township Police wrap up an investigation of a township they suspect of selling drugs, including crack cocaine and marijuana.

Police also found 25 year old Dominic Lee in possession of a gun, which he is prohibited from owning. Towamencin Township Police initiated its investigation into Lee’s alleged activities in February and while conducting surveillance, allegedly observed Lee selling crack cocaine. Police served a search warrant on March 3rd at his residence on Wedgewood Drive in the township and discovered materials for packaging drugs, but did not find crack cocaine. Police also found ammunition for a 32 caliber hand gun. Lee was not home at the time. Police received information that he was at his girlfriend’s home in Telford. When Officers arrived Lee was in a mini-van with his girlfriend, another man and three children and about to drive off when multiple police jurisdictions assisted Towamencin Township Police in arresting Lee. Police found a gun in the minivan and marijuana. He’s being held in the Montgomery County prison on 100.000 bail.