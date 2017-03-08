Woman Charged with 3rd Degree Murder For Lethal Crash

A 26 year old Quakertown woman remains behind bars on 500,000 bail in the Bucks County Prison in connection with a crash on January 21st.

The Bucks County D.A.’s office says Noelle Chew is now charged with 3rd degree murder for allegedly driving while intoxicated and smashing head on into a vehicle on Route 309 in Hilltown Township, killing the other driver, 21 year old Damian Toalombo of Allentown. Police reports show that Chew was driving in the wrong direction on Route 309 just after midnight. Chew was first charged with homicide by vehicle, but the charge of 3rd degree murder was added to the list of charges when authorities were told that Chew’s boyfriend tried to stop her from driving because he knew she was allegedly drunk. Police also say, Chew missed hitting other vehicles before slamming into the car driven by Damian Toalombo. Chew will stand trial on the charges and faces an April 7th arraignment.