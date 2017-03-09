Judge Duffy to Host Forum on Heroin and Opioid Crisis.

The opioid and heroin crisis takes center stage at a forum tonight at the Hatfield Township Municipal Building at 7pm.

It’s being hosted by local Judge Andrea Duffy, founder of D.A.R.A, The Drug Addiction Resource Alliance. Judge Duffy, says she sees a person in her courtroom everyday caught up in the opioid and heroin epidemic that’s led to criminal activity.

“I can’t remember the last day I was in court and didn’t confront someone who was deeply impacted by the disease and committing crimes really to fuel their addiction, so asking me for help was the reason why I started D.A.R.A because I needed the help to help them. I needed the resources and contacts and I’m thrilled that I’m able to pick up the phone and people are taking my calls and we’re working through this process and I get them to inpatient treatment usually right from the bench.”

Judge Duffy says, a variety of speakers will be available from the D.A.’s office and other County Departments to assist anyone who needs help or questions answered concerning the epidemic. The Hatfield Township Municipal Building is located at 1950 School Road.