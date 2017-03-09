Montco. Temporarily Halts Business with Impact Project

Montgomery county has temporarily suspended contact with The Impact Project, a private foster care agency, over the death of 14 year old Grace Packer. Sara Packer, Grace’s adoptive mother, now charged with Grace’s murder, once worked for the agency.

It’s alleged that workers at the agency did not report claims that Sara Packer was abusing Grace. The County paid nearly 721,000 to The Impact Project over the last three years for its services. Police say, Grace Packer was murdered by her adoptive mother, Sara and her mother’s boyfriend, Patrick Sullivan in July after she was reported missing from her Abington Township home, where she was living with Sara Packer. Police say the final sexual assault and strangulation of Grace was carried out by Sullivan inside a Quakertown home that Sullivan and Sara Packer had been renting. Grace Packer’s dismembered body was discovered by hunters in Luzerne County in October. Sullivan and Packer remain behind bars without bail and are charged with murder and related offenses.