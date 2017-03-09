A Towamencin Twp. Official is Running For Reelection

Supervisor David Mosesso filed his nominating petitions with Montgomery County in advance of the deadline that passed earlier this week.

Mosesso says he looks forward to working with the other four Supervisors as a team, but acknowledges it didn’t always work out that way during his first term.

“There have been times early on when I first started that things were magically happening and I didn’t even know what was going on and I don’t recall at that time things being discussed. I think agendas have gotten longer because more of these items now find their way on to the agenda.”

Mosesso says the board worked as a team recently to lease the community pool on Weikel Road, a move that ensures it will open for the upcoming swim season.