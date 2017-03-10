Capacity Crowd at Forum in Hatfield Twp. on Opioid Crisis

An over flow crowd gathered at the Hatfield Township Municipal Building Thursday night for a public forum on the opioid epidemic.

It was organized by District Judge Andrea Duffy and The Drug Addiction Resource Alliance, a coalition of community groups fighting the spread of addiction in Montgomery County. Montgomeryville resident Margie Waters talked about the struggles two of her children had with opiod dependence.

“I was in denial for a long time, I didn’t come out, but I’m very open with it now and educate, educate, educate and support.”

Montgomery County Commissioner, Joe Gale, participated in the forum.

“It’s important to have community events like this and get so many people in one room to discuss this critical issue because families all over Montgomery County are impacted by drug addiction. It doesn’t matter, your gender, your race, your socioeconomic status, anyone can be impacted by drug addiction.”

After the forum, a community service group demonstrated the proper use of the opioid overdose antidote Narcan and forum participants were allowed to take home samples of the life saving drug. There were about 3,500 drug overdose deaths statewide in 2015. More than 170 of them occurred in Montgomery County.