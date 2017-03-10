ManuFest 2017 at Montgomery County Community College

ManuFest 2017 features the many companies that manufacture products in Montgomery County.

Jennifer Butler, with Montgomery County says, the county is partnering with multiple agencies and organizations this year to bring ManuFest to Montgomery County Community College’s Blue Bell campus on Saturday morning, March 11th. Butler says this is the 4th year of ManuFest. Butler adds, ManuFest has two objectives.

“There is two primary goals for ManuFest. The first is to help our manufacturers throughout the region build a pipeline that will ensure that have a skilled workforce in the future and the second is to show our students, middle school, high school, college students and their parents, the many exciting career pathways that advanced manufacturing has to offer.”

Manufest 2017 at the MCCC gets underway with registration from 8:30 to 9:15 Saturday morning. Manufest 2017 runs from 9:30 until noon.