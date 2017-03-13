Casey: GOP Plan For Health Insurance Will Benefit Wealthy

Republicans in D.C., led by House Speaker Paul Ryan continue to push repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act.

Pa. U.S. Senator, Bob Casey say one thing is certain concerning the GOP’s American Healthcare Act.

“If you’re very rich, you’re going to make a lot of money because of all the tax proposals in the bill.”

Casey adds, the GOP plan fails to match up with the accomplishments of the Affordable Care Act.

“More than 150 million Americans are better protected and more than 20 million people who once went without health insurance are now insured.”

Casey, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, says 11 million Medicaid recipients are in danger of losing coverage under the Republican proposal.