Fatal Crash in Hilltown Township

Hilltown Township Police and EMS responded to a one vehicle crash Friday morning at around 6:20 on Callowhill Road, just east of West Creamery Road.

Police say the vehicle, a 2009 Rav4, was occupied by Alexa Quiroga. The 30 year old woman’s car left the right side of the road, moved across the roadway and impacted a tree. Quiroga, from Perkasie, was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

