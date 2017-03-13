PennDOT Prepared For Storm with Full Array of Trucks

PennDOT, based on weather forecasts, was able to get a jump on the nor’easter that will arrive Monday night.

PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph says, operations got underway on Sunday

“We started to put brine down Sunday and we’re continuing the job Monday to make sure we get to the roads that need it to slow the snow from accumulating. The brine certainly helps us in that fashion. In addition, we’ll have more than 450 trucks dropping salt, followed by plowing.”

Rudolph says, PennDOT has plenty of salt to confront the storm.