Winter 2017: From Mild to Wild

It appeared that the winter of 2017 would be remembered for its mild temperatures and little snowfall, but over the weekend frigid temperatures returned and weather forecasters began tracking a system that will dump snow over several eastern states, including Southeastern, Pa.

National Weather Service Meteorologist in Mount Holly N.J. Sarah Johnson says, the coming storm has Montgomery and Bucks Counties lined up for a direct hit.

“It’s going to be all snow for Montgomery and Bucks Counties and it’s likely that both counties will receive between 12 to 18 inches of snow.”

Johnson says, the snow will likely be somewhere in the middle of light and wet for the area.