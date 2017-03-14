Bannon: Watch Out For The Computer Scam

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ is on the job with a warning concerning your computer.

Mike Bannon says, his office has been getting calls about the computer scam.

“When you’re on your computer they tell you there’s something wrong with your computer and then take to a website which takes control of your computer. They then try to get your credit card numbers to free up your computer. If that happens, simply unplug or computer or reboot it.”

Bannon adds, scammers also try to apply spy ware to your computer to track your searches and business. Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning, is the Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection.