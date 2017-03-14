Col. David Hunt: We Need Russia’s Help in Syria

A regular contributor on the Fox News Channel, Colonel David Hunt, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday says, it’s important to find out exactly how Russia infiltrated the presidential election.

But Hunt warns, there’s a reason the probe can’t be heavy handed.

“We definitely need to find out how they were able to do what they did concerning our election, including their intent, how much they did and then we’ve got to protect our infrastructure much better than allowing that to happen. We do have to cooperate with Russia to be in the middle of Syria. We’ve got Marines and Rangers on the ground in Syria and there’s going to be more and that’s not happening without the cooperation of Russia. It’s very strange bedfellows.”

Hunt has released a new book called, Without Mercy, a novel about ISIS obtaining nuclear weapons.