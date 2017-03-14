http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-03-14 11:34:312017-03-14 11:34:31Warm Front Will Change Snow totals
Warm Front Will Change Snow totals
The blizzard warning was downgraded to a winter storm warning.
National Weather Service Meteorologist, Mitchell Gains says, while snowfall totals will be lower, one thing is certain.
“We will have cold temperatures over the next several days, so any soft ice and snow will freeze.”
Gains adds, a warm front moved through early Tuesday morning, which changed the snow to sleet for a period of hours before changing to snow.