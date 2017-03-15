Cosby Jury To Be Selected From Pittsburgh

Comic legend Bill Cosby, who is facing trial on June 5th in Montgomery county court for allegedly sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his Cheltenham Township home, will have his case determined by a jury from Pittsburgh.

The State Supreme Court made the ruling Tuesday. The defense and prosecution will head to Pittsburgh to select a jury, which will be sequestered in Montgomery County during the trial. The defense also requested a change of venue, but Judge Steven O’Neill rejected the request and instead granted change of venire.

