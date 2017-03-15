Plans are moving ahead for a proposed senior living center in Kulpsville.

The Towamencin Township Supervisors last week authorized the preparation of a resolution granting preliminary plan approval for a three story facility near Towamencin Avenue and Forty Foot Road. It would have more than 225 suites, including 79 for residents that need assisted living care and another 34 for those with Alzheimer’s disease. Project engineer John Anderson says this is low impact development.

“This is a senior living facility, so there’s not going to be much impact on the schools. It’s a low impact generator, low impact on the roads. It is a for profit, so it is going to generate tax dollars for the community. So there’s a lot of benefits for development and not too many negatives. It will benefit the community.”

The facility would create more than 50 full and part time jobs.