Lawrence Now Chair of Montco. Election Board

The gavel has been passed on the Montgomery County Election Board. Commissioner Ken Lawrence was elected Chair Thursday.

He follows Commissioner Val Arkoosh in the leadership post. Lawrence takes the reins with the department of voter services still smarting from an

18 percent increase in requests for absentee ballots during the last election.

“It seemed that their were some problems with planning and making sure things were done properly. We need to make sure we’re organized and doing things in a timely manner, but I think that can certainly be corrected.”

The avalanche of paper in November caused processing delays for hundreds of voters waiting for their absentee ballots.