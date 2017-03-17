Locally Grown Showcase in Souderton

Eating the food that is made in your own community is the theme of an event happening at the Indian Creek Foundation, 420 Cowpath Road in Souderton.

Event organizer, Dana Vesey says, it’s called the Locally Grown Showcase.

“The Souderton-Telford Business and Professional Women’s group wanted to help connect the community with all the fresh local food sources in then area. We’re still lucky to live in a region were so much is produced naturally and so close to home.”

Vesey adds, the Locally Grown Showcase is happening from 11am until 4pm Saturday.