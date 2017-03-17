Upper Gwynedd Woman Faces Trial in Drug Death

An Upper Gwynedd Township woman accused of selling Fetanyl laced heroin to a Hatfield Borough Woman, which killed the 22 year old woman, will face trial.

The Montgomery County D.A.’s office says, 26 year old Julie Parker faces a felony homicide charge for allegedly causing the death of Isabella Lowrie on November 25th. Police say, Lowrie was discovered unconscious in an apartment bathroom. Police tried to revive Lowrie with the heroin antidote Nalaxone.