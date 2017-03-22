Lansdale to Examine Potential Law on Oversized Vehicles

Tighter restrictions on overnight parking for oversize vehicles is in the works for Lansdale.

An ordinance that would better define what can not be left on the street at night will be considered by Borough Council at its business meeting next month. It includes commercial vehicles weighing 12,000 pounds or more as well as motor homes, recreational vehicles, campers and unattached trailers. Council Member Jack Hansen says keeping unattached trailers off Borough streets overnight is a matter of public safety.

“We’ve had quite a number of these vehicles be involved in accidents while they were disconnected from the tow vehicle and they’re not going to be allowed to park in the Borough overnight.”

There are no designated places to park oversize vehicles in the Borough so those that own them must either park them on their own property or make arrangements with someone that has the facilities to legally park them.