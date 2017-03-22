Lower Frederick Attorney Sentenced on Child porn

An attorney who worked at an Upper Gwynedd law firm will face house arrest and court supervision as part of his punishment for viewing and downloading child pornography on his work computer.

66 year old George Ditter was sentenced Monday to 23 months in Montgomery County’s Intermediate Punishment Program. The punishment includes three months of house arrest and electronic monitoring. Ditter was also sentenced to five years probation, where he will be monitored by the probation department’s sex offender supervision unit. Ditter of Lower Frederick, was employed as an independent contractor at the law firm Hladik, Onorato and Federman. In October of 2015, charges were filed against Ditter after someone at the law firm saw that he was using a computer to view child porn and reported his actions.