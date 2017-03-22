Turzanski: Pres. Trump Using Unpredictability as Strength

Geo-political Commentator, Ed Turzanski says, President Trump has been different than candidate Trump.

Truzanski cites his criticism of Japan during the campaign.

“It really sounded like an economic populist argument from the 1970’s because it talked about Japan stealing American jobs, all of that talk has gone away and when Prime Minister Abe was at the White House he received a very elaborate, formal, diplomatic and ceremonial and military welcome.”

Turzanski, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday afternoon, says there’s a world of difference in tone and substance between Trump and Obama in foreign policy.