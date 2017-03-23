Casey on Gorsuch: I Will Not Support His Nomination

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey, in a conference call Thursday morning says he’s not convinced of the judicial approach of Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Casey pointed out two cases that led to his decision.

“I don’t believe his approach would ensure fairness for workers and families in Pennsylvania and across the country and I will not support his nomination.”

Casey cited two cases heard by Gorsuch on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals as reasons for opposing the Gorsuch nomination, the TransAm Trucking case and Thompson School District case