Man Faces Trial in Alleged Assault of Girlfriend

A 29 year old man will face trial on charges that he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and in the process, pushed her on top of her 4 year old child.

Police say, the March 5th incident happened at the apartment of Sheldon Allen on the 1100 block of Welsh Road. The incident was reported to Towamencin Township Police by way of a case worker at the Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth. According to court records, the woman suffered injuries, including bruising to her face and neck during a fight with Allen, where he’s accused of pushing her into a television. Records show the woman threw a bottle at Allen, accusing him of being drunk, but he allegedly fired the bottle back at her and hit her child in the face. Sheldon Allen faces arraignment on May 5th. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.