Norristown Man Accused of Stealing From Church

Hilltown Township Police charge a Norristown man for allegedly stealing money from a church in the Township.

Police say, it happened at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Chapel. Police surveillance video inside the church shows 55 year old David Bennett unlocking a donation box with some sort of master key and taking the cash. Police say, Bennett, of the 1800 block of North Hills Drive, has been charged with theft and other offenses. Bennett, according to court records is also suspected in a series of additional thefts at churches in the region.