Steves: Don’t Fear Travel to Europe

PBS Travel Show Host, Rick Steves is urging people to keep on trucking.

Steves was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday. Steves says, there was a greater risk of terrorism in the 1970’s in Europe, compared to know.

“I’m a professional traveler. I spend four months a year in Europe. I go to places that people wouldn’t usually go to and I find that fear is for people who don’t really get out that much. It’s clear to me the most fearful people in our country are people with no passports. The flipside of fear is understanding and we gain understanding when we travel.”

Steves will be at an event this Sunday at the Keswick Theater in Glenside.