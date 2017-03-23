Upgrade Coming to Hatfield Business Corridor

One of the business corridors in Hatfield Township will soon be open to more foot traffic.

The Township Commissioners Wednesday night voted to recommend that PennDOT accept a 155,000 bid for the construction of about 1,100 feet of sidewalk along Broad Street in front of Lansdale Warehouse. Township Manager Aaron Bibro says almost two thirds of the funding for the project is coming from a Federal Grant administered by State Transportation Officials:

“They’re going to be taking the lead as far as bidding out the project. The specifications are coming from our engineers.

The rest of the money for the project will come from the township as well as a business owner in Hatfield Township.