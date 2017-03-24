Borick: GOP Will Pay a Price on Healthcare Vote

The American Health Act has failed to inspire Republican lawmakers. Many lawmakers feel it doesn’t go far enough to completely dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Muhlenberg College Political Science Professor and Pollster, Dr. Chris Borick says, if the GOP is going to make a major reform, it better be prepared for the comsequences, just as the Democrats faced when the A.C.A. was passed seven years ago.

“They’re going to alienate some folks. I think on the whole, Republicans are going to pay price for any reform they put in. The big question for the public is who wind and who loses.”

Borick, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, is leaning toward the bill failing due to lack of votes by GOP lawmakers.