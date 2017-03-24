North Wales Borough Takes Up Comprehensive Plan

North Wales officials held a public meeting Thursday night to gather input for the update of their comprehensive plan.

Borough residents participated in small group discussions about issues that face North Wales as it prepares a vision for the next 20-plus years. Mayor Greg D’Angelo says that input will be taken into consideration as North Wales 20-40 is put together. He also says much needs to be done before Borough council takes action on the plan next year.

“Seeing what is feasible and what is not feasible and what are some of the costs that we’re looking at and finally putting a plan together and it has to go to Borough Council. It’s a timely process.”

North Wales officials are receiving assistance with the plan from the Montgomery County Planning Commission. Maggie Dobbs is the County Community Planner working with the Borough.

“So we’re going to be looking at some physical developments, because there are infill developments, redevelopments happening, so we are seeing some buildings turnover and change use perhaps and get upgrades. We are also going to be looking at some programmatic and policy based recommendations that will influence municipal management moving forward.”

The Borough comprehensive plan was last updated in 2007. State law requires it be done every ten years.