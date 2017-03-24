Suspect Charged in Series of Burglaries

Hatfield Township Police have collared a burglary suspect that detectives believe is responsible for a list of burglaries in Hatfield Township and Hatfield Borough.

Police say, 20 year old, William Reed of west Broad Street has been charged with 28 criminal counts. The burglaries in question occurred between late December and early February. Police say, the burglaries happened in the area of Forty Foot Road and Maple Avenue in the Township and on Elm and Vine Streets in Hatfield Borough.