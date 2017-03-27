Possible Cuts in Quakertown Area School District

The Quakertown School Board’s directive to the District’s Superintendent to cut costs could result in the closure of schools and the loss of 50 jobs.

The schools in question, Milford Middle School, and two elementary schools, Tohickon Valley Elementary and Quakertown Elementary. Superintendent William Harker, at a recent school board meeting, packed with parents and teachers, says the three schools are district’s three worst facilities. The board is scheduled to vote on the middle school. The Quakertown Community Education Association opposes the action based on what it will do to programs that help educate the district’s students. The plan would, according to reports, eliminate 4.7 million dollars in the structural budget deficit.