Shapiro Comments on Spanier Guilty Verdict

The jury in Graham Spanier trial decided to return one misdemeanor conviction on child endangerment and dismissed an endangerment charge and conspiracy charge in connection with the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal at Penn State.

Former Athletic Director, Tim Curley and former V.P. Gary Schultz took plea deals to testify against Spanier. State Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, commented on the outcome.

“These leaders endangered the welfare of children by both their actions and inactions. There are zero excuses when it come to failing to report the abuse of children to the appropriate authorities.”

Spanier will be sentenced at a later date. He could face time in prison. He’s currently free on bail