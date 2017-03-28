Bucks Co. Lawmaker Calls For Equal Pay For Women

A recently passed Pa. State House Resolution recognizes March as International Women’s History month in Pennsylvania.

Bucks County State Rep. Tina says the next big challenge for women in the workforce in equal pay.

“How are we celebrating and honoring the hard work of women if we are not taking steps that no female is shortchanged simply because of her gender. In the words of Lily Ledbetter, those pennies add up to real money.”

Davis adds, Pennsylvania is home of the first female head of a major industrial company in Coatesville, Pa. Rebecca Lukens purchased Brandywine Iron and Nail from her father, and ran the business from 1825 to 1847, making it a profitable company through difficult financial times and raising six children on her own.