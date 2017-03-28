Cosby Defense Wants to Prescreen Jurors

The mounting number of pretrial hearings in the Bill Cosby sex case will continue as Cosby’s law team seeks to prescreen potential jurors from Allegheny County.

Cosby defense attorneys Brian McMonagle and Angela Argrusa have cited to the court that the unique circumstances and challenges posed by the media attention given to the case calls for an equally unique jury selection procedure. Montgomery County D.A Kevin Steele says, Cosby should not be given any special treatment over other defendants who are facing similar charges. Steele says, by following standard procedures, a fair and impartial jury can be seated without a prescreening process. Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill will hold a hearing on Monday, April 3rd over the defense request.