Former Teacher Admits to Sexual Contact with Students

A Chalfont, Bucks County man faces potential prison time after admitting in Montgomery County Court to a series of charges, including statutory sexual assault.

According to court records, 40 year old, Jason Gattuso, who was a teacher at Springfield Township Middle School, admitted to sexual contact with two female students at the school. The sexual contact with the two students happened between June of 2014 and August of 2014. Gattuso was arrested in 2016 and has been behind bars since his arrest. He’ll be sentenced at a later date after a psychological evaluation to determine if he she should be considered a violent sexual predator.