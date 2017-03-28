A New Car Wash is Coming to Hatfield

The Hatfield Township Commissioners have approved the construction of a new car wash between Route 309 and Old Bethlehem Pike near Line Lexington Road.

The fully automated facility will replace an adult entertainment facility on the site and be open 24 hours every day. Board of Commissioners President Tom Zipfel says the developer will add a turning lane onto southbound Route 309 that will allow motorists to make a right hand turn into the car wash.

“It’s not uncommon that when you have a use like that, especially on a weekend and especially in the summer where there’s going to be a large number of people who are going to want to come and use that service that they all come in at a similar time and if we wouldn’t have that turn lane that would just back up the roadway, so it’s pretty common sense stuff.”

The car wash will also have a pair of stacking lanes leading into its two bays that will be able to accommodate as many as 24 cars waiting in line.