Cosby’s Defense Team Want Quaalude Testimony Removed

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill has yet another request from Bill Cosby’s law team.

Brain McMonagle and Angela Agrusa filed court papers Tuesday asking that all references to Quaaludes and the use of the sedative be banished from the trial. Cosby admitted in a 2005 lawsuit deposition that he used Quaaludes in the past when he had sex with women. The lawsuit was filed by Andrea Constand, who Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004 and will stand trial on June 5th on charges stemming from the alleged sex assault. McMonagle says, both Constand and one of the 13 women permitted to testify gave vague descriptions about the pills that Cosby gave them, not identifying them as Quaaludes. Judge O’Neill will rule on a defense request for jurors in Allegheny County to be pre-screened next Monday. It’s not known Judge O’Neill will rule on the defense request regarding testimony about Quaaludes.