Hope Against Heroin Making Difference in Quakertown

Hope Against Heroin, it’s a Quakertown based non profit started by Kim Hogan four years ago in a proactive response to her son Jimmy’s addiction.

While Kim has helped her son, she’s opened her home and heart to Andrew, who’s now 28. But for Andrew, the darkness of addiction started in his teen years.

“Pills are expensive, heroin is the same thing as pills and it’s way cheaper. I was around 16 years old when I started doing pills.”

Hope Against Heroin Founder, Kim Hogan says, when someone calls Hope Against Heroin…..

“We will go right that minute and get them where they are and take them for an assessment, it’s very grueling at times, but I understand how to navigate it, many of them don’t have insurance. There’s a small window when someone asks for help and if they don’t get it, they’re going to use again.”

Jen King, Director of Development at the Penn Foundation in Sellersville says, despite the lethal statistics regarding deaths among young people in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, there’s growing support to combat the crisis.

“Schools, Police and Judges are all getting involved in education and support for those afflicted by opioids and heroin.”

Hogan, Andrew and King were guests Tuesday afternoon on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest from a Univest Bank branch in Perkasie.