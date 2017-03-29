Montco. and Bucks Healthiest Counties in Pennsylvania

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in cooperation with the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute have released a list of the most healthiest county’s across Pennsylvania.

It’s a positive report locally, according to Don Schwarz with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“Montgomery County is number one on the list and Bucks County is number two. The two counties both have access to healthy foods and there’s a high rate of people who get regular exercise in those counties.

Chester finished at number three on the list. Philadelphia came in last on the list. For more information on the report visit, Countyhealthrankings.org