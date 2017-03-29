Phila. Man Sentenced in Crash that Killed Souderton Woman

A 23 year old Philadelphia man pleads guilty in Montgomery County Court to a list of offenses in connection with a crash last April 1st that killed an 80 year old Souderton woman.

Jaquill Johnson, according to court records, was driving while unlicensed and at a high rate of speed when he drover through a red light in Hatfield Township at Welsh and Forty Foot Roads, slamming into a car driven by Shirley Russell. The crash, which occurred just before 5am on April 1st of 2016, forced Russell’s car on its side. Prosecutors say, Johnson then removed his registration from the back of his car and fled the scene without providing help to Russell, who died at the scene. Johnson will serve a sentence of 3 to 10 years in prison.