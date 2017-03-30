Act 89 Proving to Be Benefit to PennDOT and Drivers

Act 89 continues to repair Pennsylvania’s roads, highways and bridges, according to PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards, who testified in front of the State Senate Transportation Committee this week.

Richards says, funds from act 89 have led to widespread bridge improvements throughout the Commonwealth.

“The number of structurally deficient bridges continues to drop to an all time of low of 3,512 and that’s great because as many of you remember that number was more than 6,000 just a few years ago.”

Richards says, 1900 projects have been completed since act 89 was enacted in 2013