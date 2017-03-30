Burglary Suspect Caught on Video in Hatfield Borough

Police often rely on surveillance video to identify a suspect committing a crime.

Hatfield Township Police will be able to use that technology to potentially apprehend a suspect caught on video surveillance committing a burglary at Hatfield Pizzeria, 129 South Main Street in Hatfield Borough. Police are calling it a burglary smash and grab. The suspect can be seen on video just before 2am Tuesday. Police say the male suspect smashed the front glass door and then fled with two cash drawers and a donation jar. Anyone with information is asked to call Hatfield Township Police at 215-855-0903