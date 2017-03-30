Chief Dickinson Takes on Leadership Role

Towamencin Township Police Chief Tim Dickinson has taken on an additional duty. He was chosen President of the Police Chiefs Association of Montgomery County earlier this month.

Dickinson says the organization provides the leadership that allows the benefits of law enforcement initiatives to filter down toward the police officers on the street.

“The chiefs all try to support each other and we all exchange information and ideas and we kind of become our own clearing house for best practices.”

This is the second time Chief Dickinson has served as the President of a Police Chiefs Association. He wore that hat in Bucks County while he was Chief of the Perkasie Borough Police Department almost 20 years ago.