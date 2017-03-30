Lawmaker Proposes Tax Credit For E-ZPass Customers

Bucks County Democratic State Rep. Perry Warren is proposing a bill to ease the financial burden that commuters continue to face with rising tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Warren says, his legislation would provide a tax credit.

“of up to 50 percent on up to 1,000, so that would be a maximum credit of 500 dollars on commuter tolls paid by Z-Pass on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the Delaware Joint Toll Bridge Commission bridges, the Burlington County Bridge Commission bridges, and the Delaware River Port Authority Pennsylvania/New Jersey bridges. It would provide some relief to people who are using those bridges and the turnpike every day.”

Warren adds, drivers in the southeast part of the state are taking on too much of the cost of the turnpike compared to other parts of the state.