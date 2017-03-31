NFL’s Devon Still in Towamencin Township For Fundraiser

The Indian Creek Foundation’s spring event, “Encouraging Hope and Perseverance, An Evening with Devon Still”, gets underway Friday at 7pm at Christopher Dock Mennonite Academy.

The foundation’s Heather Harter says, it’s an exiting event for the Indian Creek Foundation.

“We do fundraisers and this is the spring celebrity event and we’ll do our Roll and Stroll in June. We do reach out to the community for sponsorships and ticket sales. We raise about probably 25 to 30 thousand dollars for this event.”

Harter adds, Devon Still, now back in the NFL with the Houston Texans, will talk about the journey of leaving the NFL in 2014 to be with his daughter Lea, who was diagnosed with cancer, but she has since recovered and is doing well.For more information visit indcreek.org. Tickets will be available at the door.