Proposal to Change How School Districts Vote to Raise Taxes

Raising taxes in school districts could be more difficult if a bill crafted in the state senate is enacted.

Montgomery County State Senator John Rafferty says, districts should be held to the same standard as government.

“There are layers in State government, there are layers in other forms of government, but this is one area where it’s strictly a majority vote of nine individuals and I think we should increase it by that one to allow additional deliberation, debate and sharing of information.”

Current law mandates that a nine member school board needs a 5-4 majority vote to pass a local tax increase. Rafferty favors a two thirds majority, or 6-3 vote.