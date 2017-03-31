Residents Say Mail Boxes Were Knocked Down

Towamencin officials are promising an investigation after some Michael Way residents turned out at the board of supervisors meeting this week to complain about a snow plough driver.

The homeowners say 14 of the 30 mailboxes on their street were knocked down by the driver after he apparently was angered by one of the residents shoveling snow back out onto the street during the snow storm earlier this month. They also say the plough was moving at an unsafe speed. The township does have a policy that allows for reimbursing homeowners if their mailboxes are knocked over by a plough while it is moving snow. The mailbox post however must not have been weakened by rot or the weight of the snow.