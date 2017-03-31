Work on Mid-County EZ-Pass Express Lanes Finished

The worked carried out by the Pa. Turnpike Commission was scheduled to be completed on April 10th.

Commission spokesman, Carl DeFebo says, crews were able to get it down ahead of schedule.

“The crews were able to make some update at the Mid-County express lanes and reopen ahead of schedule. The northbound lanes reopened on Thursday and the southbound lanes reopened early Friday morning.”

Mid-County is the connection between the Northeast Extension and the Mainline and the Northeast Extension and the Blue Route. Drivers who use the Mid-County EZ-Pass express can drive through at 55mph.