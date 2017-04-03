Cosby’s Defense Team Will Look For Two Requests

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill will hear two defense requests from Bill Cosby’s law team.

Lansdale defense attorney Marc Steinberg says there are reasons that the defense is requesting that all testimony of Quaaludes and Cosby’s admitted use of the drug and a book he authored where he talks about Spanish Fly to be removed from the trial at a hearing Monday in Montgomery County Court.

“Rule 404B and the rules of criminal procedure that says anything the defendant has done before in way of a bad act can be used against him. This language he uses in the book, conduct between he and Andrea Constand ad the lady that’s allowed to testify and the testimony between he and Constand with regard to that civil suit, so it’s all sort of the same thing if any or all of this information or evidence will be admitted at trial.”

Steinberg, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday morning, says, O’Neill will also hear a request asking for jurors to be prescreened, but Steinberg believes the judge will reject that request.